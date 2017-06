Jimmy Landes has been released by the Lions.

An East Texan will be searching for a new NFL team ahead of training camp.

The Lions have released former Tyler Lee Red Raider and Baylor Bear Jimmy Landes. The long snapper was drafted by Detroit in the sixth round

last year.



Landes missed the entire 2016 campaign with a shoulder injury, and couldn't beat out fellow East Texan and 14-year veteran

Don Muhlbach this offseason.



