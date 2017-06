With Day 2 of mandatory mini camp in the book, it's not all Dak Prescott talk at the quarterback position for the Dallas Cowboys. Multiple reports have come back with positive notes on backup QB Kellen Moore. According to analyst Moore, seems to be improving day by day and earning his keep. Many questioned Moore as just the cheaper option, when the Cowboys could have signed veteran Josh McCown. However, with some accurate throws and his ability to not let the backup label ...

More >>