WATCH LIVE 2017 Congressional Baseball Game For Charity underway

The annual Congressional Baseball Game, which dates to 1909 and is a summertime tradition on Capitol Hill, will be played Thursday night despite Wednesday's shooting at the GOP squad's practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

It's an annual tradition in which aging former Little Leaguers don their spikes and dust off their gloves in a game played for bragging rights and to benefit several charities. It's also a somewhat rare example of bipartisanship in an increasingly polarized Washington.