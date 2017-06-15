Restaurant Reports: 7 restaurants get top inspection scores

Seven East Texas restaurants get tops scores in the latest health department inspection period.



In Tyler,



Chick-Fil-A at

Highlands Village, at 3830 Troup Highway.

No violations, no demerits.



Angela's Kitchen at

4815 Old Bullard road.

No violations, no demerits.



Donut Palace at

2317 East Southeast Loop 323.

No violations, no demerits.



Wheelers Snow Cones at

1900 West Gentry Parkway.

No violations, no demerits.



Dakota's at

4803 Old Bullard road.

No violations, no demerits.



Burger King #3265 at

1602 South Southeast Loop 323.

No violations, no demerits.



In Troup,



Katie's Old Fashioned BBQ at

18916 County Road 2138.

No violations, no demerits.



