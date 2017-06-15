Restaurant Reports: 7 restaurants get top inspection scores - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: 7 restaurants get top inspection scores

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
(KLTV/KTRE) -

Seven East Texas restaurants get tops scores in the latest health department inspection period.

In Tyler,

Chick-Fil-A at
Highlands Village, at 3830 Troup Highway.
No violations, no demerits.
 
Angela's Kitchen at
4815 Old Bullard road.
No violations, no demerits.
 
Donut Palace at
2317 East Southeast Loop 323.
No violations, no demerits.
 
Wheelers Snow Cones at
1900 West Gentry Parkway.
No violations, no demerits.
 
Dakota's at
4803 Old Bullard road.
No violations, no demerits.
 
Burger King #3265 at
1602 South Southeast Loop 323.
No violations, no demerits.
 
In Troup,

Katie's Old Fashioned BBQ at
18916 County Road 2138.
No violations, no demerits.
 
