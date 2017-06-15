Bergfeld Park finishing construction, grand opening June 22

After months of construction, crews are completing the final touches on a nearly $1 million park renovation project. Bergfeld Park is scheduled for a grand opening in one week.

The City of Tyler accepted a $325,000 donation from Centene Charitable Foundation, $162,000 of funding came from the Parks and Recreation budget, $400,000 from the Half Cent Sales Tax fund, and an additional $100,000 was collected in private donations.

The project has been in the works since 2011, but the playground was actually phase one of the project.

According to Tyler City Councilman Don Warren, the playground has been a huge success.

Renovating the amphitheater is phase two, and Warren says there will be many more phases in the future, adding he would like to see the tennis courts updated next.



Stephanie Franklin with the City of Tyler is serving as the Project Manager and says the goal was to make the amphitheater more modern while still matching the brick side walls which will remain from the original structure.

A new open lawn area will also be added, allowing visitors to watch performances from their picnic blankets or folding chairs. Some structured seating, similar to the previous structure, will remain.

The park will also maintain its historical designation.



The amphitheater was originally built in 1936 by a donation from Sears-Roebuck & Co., after the Tyler Sears was the only store to turn a profit during the Great Depression.

The grand opening will be celebrated through a summer showcase featuring a performance by the Tyler Civic Theater. The event will take place Thursday, June 22 from 6:30pm until 8:00pm. Food trucks will be on site and visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket or folding chair.

