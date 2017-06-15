Dump the pump and ride the bus for free. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

According to the American Public Transportation Association you can save, on average, over $9,000 a year by going from a two car to a one car family.

And some of that money can be used for public transportation, but on Dump the Pump Day, the third Thursday in June, a bus ride is free!

And Longview transit has been part of the program for 5 years.

A surprising amount of people ride the Longview transit system, especially when it’s free. You never know who you’ll meet; maybe an actress like Robin McCormick. She says she was in The Great Debaters as:

“The only lady in the mob with a white dress on with Denzel Washington, Forest Whitaker and Oprah Winfrey,” McCormick claimed.

But today she’s in transit, just like Ricky Johnson who rides often.

“So where are you headed?” I asked Johnson.

“I’m just riding,” he replied.

“Just riding to ride,” I offered.

“Just riding to ride. It’s free,” he stated.

Tabitha Foster is taking her first ride.

“We are just doing it to dump the pump,” Foster said.

“Typically all the troublemakers are in the back of the bus. Is that why you’re here?” I asked Foster.

“Uh-oh. You caught us,” she admitted.

Ambrea Morgan says the bus is a necessity.

“It’s just a case of if transportation doesn’t work out for me as far as vehicles go then I’ll have a backup plan for the bus,” Morgan revealed.

Leandre Caraway says even when it’s not free, it’s still cheap.

“You can’t beat it for the distance you can go, and it’s safe and clean,” Caraway said.

Brendan Wyman likes the bus but thinks it needs a color change.

“Like blue and green or something,” Wyman suggested.

“God bless you guys and have a lovely day,” Robin McCormick proclaimed.

“I didn’t have to ask you one thing,” I said to Robin.

“Hello,” she laughed.

The only problem with riding the bus is you might blow off your stop in favor of interesting conversation. I did.

Dump the Pump Day is a nationwide incentive program that was started in 2006 as a response to high gas prices. But, in Longview every other day of the year it only costs three dollars to ride the bus all day.

