Kilgore man arrested after found with stolen AK-47

Kilgore police officers recovered a stolen AK-47 this morning after a man was seen pointing the weapon at someone on his porch.

“A man we know all too well was arrested at the scene,” Kilgore Police Department said Thursday in a Facebook post.

Due to the nature of the call, patrol, detectives and school resource officers and administration responded to the Sandlin Street residence in the northwest corner of the city, along Highway 31. Patrol officers called out the occupants and cleared the residence.

The post said the AK-47 was seized by law enforcement and was found to have been reported as stolen from a car in Kilgore.

