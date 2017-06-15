Group accepts used flags, exchanges them for free

An East Texas business is honoring the Star Spangled Banner in a unique way.

Wednesday was Flag Day - a good day for a reminder about proper etiquette for handling the American flag.

Cozad Insurance Group collects used or worn flags and exchanges them for new ones - free of charge.

The group says the effort is a way "to make our little slice of the world more patriotic."

New flags are limited to one exchange per household, but the group does not have a limit on used flags it will accept. All worn flags will be retired during a ceremony by the Lindale Boy Scouts on July 11 in the Cozad Insurance Group's parking lot.

The event runs June 12-16. Cozad has two locations - one in Lindale and one in Tyler. The Lindale location is at 1428 S. Main and the Tyler location is at 605 Chase Drive Ste. 8.

