Investigation into welding company fire to start Monday

The investigation into the cause of the fire at Tyler Welder Supply won't start until Monday.

Thursday, Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy Wasson said that the fire appears to be accidental. The fire happened Tuesday, it caused repeated explosions and led to the evacuation of a nearby neighborhood.



"We do still have some smoldering in there. Open flame, very small," said Chad Hogue, Assistant Smith County Fire Marshal.



Thursday, investigators with the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office waited outside the business for the all clear to continue with their investigation into the cause of the fire.



"Our main issue is making sure we can get in there and be safe throughout the rest of the investigation," Hogue said.



Hogue said they would remain on standby until the results of an air quality test were complete.



"We are just trying to make sure that there is not any asbestos in there for right now," Hogue said.



Hogue said once they have the all clear, the will collect and analyze data from the scene.



"Preliminary investigation we believe it’s going to be an accidental fire but we still need to further identify exactly what happened if we are able to identify that," Hogue said.

Since the fire Tuesday, fire crew has remained at the business around the clock to monitor the scene.

