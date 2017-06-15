Driver in Henderson County crash that left 1 dead indicted for negligent homicide

A Tyler driver who was arrested after a fatal wreck left one man dead has now been indicted.

Joseph Daniel King, 35, of Tyler, was indicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance and criminally negligent homicide during a meeting of a Henderson County grand jury.

Thursday, the Henderson County District Attorney released a list of the county's most recent indictments, including King's.

A 75-year-old man died in the May 9 crash - Charles Lee Gifford, of Boston.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Giffords vehicle was rear-ended by King when both were traveling westbound on Highway 31 in Murchison.

Gifford's vehicle traveled off the road and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace.

