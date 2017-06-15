Driver in Henderson County crash that left 1 dead indicted for negligent homicide

A Tyler driver who was arrested after a fatal wreck left one man dead has now been indicted.More >>
A Tyler driver who was arrested after a fatal wreck left one man dead has now been indicted.More >>
Troopers are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on IH-20 eastbound between the 530-531 mile markers.More >>
Troopers are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on IH-20 eastbound between the 530-531 mile markers.More >>
A fire at a Tyler-area business that caused explosions and evacuations has been deemed accidental, according to a preliminary investigation.More >>
A fire at a Tyler-area business that caused explosions and evacuations has been deemed accidental, according to a preliminary investigation.More >>
A Smith County man has been indicted on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.More >>
A Smith County man has been indicted on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.More >>