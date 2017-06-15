TRAFFIC: Multi-vehicle wreck blocking eastbound lanes of I-20 in - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

TRAFFIC: Multi-vehicle wreck blocking eastbound lanes of I-20 in Van Zandt County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Troopers are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-20 in Van Zandt County.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the wreck is on the eastbound lanes between the 530-531 mile markers. 

DPS says there are no reported injuries at this time. 

Drivers are advised to take precaution, the eastbound lane on I-20 is currently blocked, but traffic is being diverted onto the shoulder.

