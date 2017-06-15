TRAFFIC: Multi-vehicle wreck blocking eastbound lanes of I-20 in Van Zandt County

Troopers are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-20 in Van Zandt County.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the wreck is on the eastbound lanes between the 530-531 mile markers.

DPS says there are no reported injuries at this time.

Drivers are advised to take precaution, the eastbound lane on I-20 is currently blocked, but traffic is being diverted onto the shoulder.

