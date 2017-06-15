City of Tyler annexed 158 acres in Wednesday council meeting

After months of construction, crews are completing the final touches on a nearly $1 million park renovation project.More >>
After months of construction, crews are completing the final touches on a nearly $1 million park renovation project.More >>
The City of Tyler has now annexed nearly 300 acres in the past year.More >>
The City of Tyler has now annexed nearly 300 acres in the past year.More >>
The investigation into the cause of the fire at Tyler Welder Supply won't start until Friday.More >>
The investigation into the cause of the fire at Tyler Welder Supply won't start until Friday.More >>
On Dump the Pump Day, the third Thursday in June, a bus ride is free in participating cities.More >>
On Dump the Pump Day, the third Thursday in June, a bus ride is free in participating cities.More >>
An East Texan will be searching for a new NFL team ahead of training camp. The Lions have released former Tyler Lee Red Raider and Baylor Bear Jimmy Landes.More >>
An East Texan will be searching for a new NFL team ahead of training camp. The Lions have released former Tyler Lee Red Raider and Baylor Bear Jimmy Landes.More >>