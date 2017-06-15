City of Tyler annexed 158 acres in Wednesday council meeting

A site being developed by Whitehouse ISD along CR 2191 was annexed into Tyler in February. (Source: KLTV)

The City of Tyler annexed another tract of land in the Wednesday council meeting this week.

This annexation is to the west of where Old Jacksonville Highway intersects West Cumberland Road. The 158 acres brought in now means the city has annexed nearly 300 acres in the past year.

"A lot of these have been owner-initiated," Tyler's Principal Planner Michael Howell said.

By annexing into the city, property owners can receive city services. Property taxes pay for city utilities, and include emergency services and zoning protections.

"It's not a lot of extra expense given the protections you get in return," Tyler Economic Development Council President Tom Mullins said.

He adds that new developers on the edge of city limits choose annexation to protect their investment. And with the city's growth pattern to its south over the past 50 years, four of the five annexations in the past year have been south of Loop 323.

The annexation territory is limited by Extra Territorial Jurisdiction lines. The City of Tyler can't extend five miles past its ETJ.

"And you can't have ETJ's that overlap," Howell said.

So city limits in all directions will limit just how far Tyler can stretch.

