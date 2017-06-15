Preliminary investigation shows fire at welding company was accidental

A fire at a Tyler-area business that caused explosions and evacuations has been deemed accidental, according to a preliminary investigation.More >>
A fire at a Tyler-area business that caused explosions and evacuations has been deemed accidental, according to a preliminary investigation.More >>
A Smith County man has been indicted on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.More >>
A Smith County man has been indicted on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.More >>
A Lindale man who is accused a sexually abusing a child has indicted.More >>
A Lindale man who is accused a sexually abusing a child has indicted.More >>
A Tyler man has been indicted for tampering with physical evidence and manufacturing/ delivery of a controlled substanceMore >>
A Tyler man has been indicted for tampering with physical evidence and manufacturing/ delivery of a controlled substanceMore >>