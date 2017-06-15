Preliminary investigation shows fire at welding company was accidental

A fire at a Tyler-area business that caused explosions and evacuations has been deemed accidental, according to a preliminary investigation.

Assistant Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue confirmed the preliminary findings Thursday.

The Tuesday fire at Tyler Welders Supply on Highway 271 caused repeated explosions and shot shrapnel into the air as acetylene tanks went off. No one was injured during the fire, which took hours to burn down.

Wednesday, residents were allowed to return home after an evacuation order was lifted.

Firefighters are still testing to make sure the air is safe while continuing their investigation.

