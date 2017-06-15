Lindale man accused of sexually abusing child indicted by grand jury

A Lindale man who is accused a sexually abusing a child has indicted.

Ryan Alan Stuenkel, 22, was indicted June 8 in the 114th Judicial District Court of Smith County. Stuenkel was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14, according to judicial records.

He was arrested March 1 by Lindale Police Department officers.

