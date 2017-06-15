East Texas man indicted for tampering with physical evidence, he - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

East Texas man indicted for tampering with physical evidence, held on $1M bond

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Tyus Anson Dudley (Source: Smith County Jail) Tyus Anson Dudley (Source: Smith County Jail)
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A Tyler man has been indicted for tampering with physical evidence and manufacturing/ delivery of a controlled substance.

According to Smith County Judicial records, Tyus Anson Dudley, 35 of Tyler was arrested by Tyler police on October of 2016 for manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Dudley was indicted by a grand jury on June 8th and is held in the Smith County jail with bonds totaling $1,100,000.

