East Texas man indicted for tampering with physical evidence, held on $1M bond

A Tyler man has been indicted for tampering with physical evidence and manufacturing/ delivery of a controlled substance.

According to Smith County Judicial records, Tyus Anson Dudley, 35 of Tyler was arrested by Tyler police on October of 2016 for manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Dudley was indicted by a grand jury on June 8th and is held in the Smith County jail with bonds totaling $1,100,000.

