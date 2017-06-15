Tyler man indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge

A Smith County man has been indicted on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

According to Smith County judicial records, Terry Lee, 24, of Tyler, was indicted June 8 in the 114th Judicial District Court of Smith County. In May, Lee was arrested by law enforcement officers with the United States Marshal Service on a warrant.

Lee was the driver involved in a Feb. 9 single-vehicle wreck that left one person dead.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on the night of the crash Lee was traveling south on West Gentry Parkway in Tyler in a white Cadillac, when he struck a curb. The vehicle flipped over and crashed into a building at Shawnee Boulevard and Gentry Parkway.

Four passengers were in Lee's vehicle at the time of the crash. One person, later identified as Harold "Hair" Coleman, was killed in the single-vehicle wreck.

During an investigation, Lee was interviewed by a detective. Lee told the officer that he had one drink earlier in the evening but that he was not drunk.

"He told me that someone pulled out in front of him and he lost control of his vehicle," the affidavit states.

Lee agreed to submit a blood sample.

Results showed he had a blood alcohol content level of 0.092, which is over the 0.08 limit. The officer contacted Lee again.

"I asked him if he had anything else to drink other than what he told me he did the night of the accident. He said that he was just hanging outside in the yard drinking and talking but he did not feel that he was intoxicated," the affidavit states.

An arrest warrant was later issued for Lee's arrest.

He remains in the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

READ MORE: Tyler PD says 1 killed in single-vehicle wreck on W. Gentry Pkwy

RELATED: Tyler man arrested for intoxication manslaughter

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.