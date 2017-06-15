Tyler man arrested for aggravated kidnapping, sexual assault

An East Texas man was arrested for the alleged aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault a woman.

According to Tyler police, around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Freddi Betancourt, 25, of Tyler met a former female acquaintance at Noble Young Park on Seaton Street.

Police say Betancourt forced the victim into the backseat of his vehicle and sexually assaulted her.

A citizen at the park who witnessed the situation called Tyler police to report that a female was in trouble. Betancourt then attempted to leave the park with the victim still in his vehicle.

The victim attempted to get out of the vehicle on 155 Frankston Highway. At that time police were able to take Betancourt into custody.

He remains in the Smith County Jail Thursday morning. No bond has been set.

