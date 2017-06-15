Proud of East Texas: Lacie Carpenter

While it's true that Lacie Carpenter has a special God-given talent for music, her love of music was nurtured even before she was born.

"My mom played music for me while I was in the womb and every genre and then when I was born still played it."

Lacie plays just about every string instrument around, although she admits that she lost her heart to her fiddle early on.

"It is the love of my life right now. I love playing music on it whether I'm playing rock and roll or classical...Bob Willis, Bill Monroe...it just makes me happy," says Lacie.

Numerous benefactors, impressed with Lacie's talent, have helped her along the way, including Willie Nelson, whose scholarship helped her through Stephen F. Austin University and an anonymous admirer who paid off her note on a special guitar purchased in Nashville.

Lacie also gives her teachers credit for her success.

Lacie's performance with East Texas Symphony was one of her most rewarding experiences.

"I played 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia' yes and I was playing my seven string Viper which is my electric guitar."

As much as Lacie loves East Texas, she's moving to Nashville in July, as soon as she completes a booking in Ireland.

"Nashville just draws me in. I love it. I love the people, I love the business of it, but most of all I love the music."

Wherever, Lacie Carpenter plays, her goal is just to make people happy.

"I hope when people see my shows they just smile. I just want to make people happy with my music."

