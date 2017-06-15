Thursday's Weather: Becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! Mostly cloudy this morning and very warm and muggy outside. Cloud cover will gradually decrease through midday with mostly sunny skies by late afternoon. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 90s with a light southerly breeze this afternoon. More sunshine for Friday. Morning lows will start out muggy and warm in the mid 70s. Afternoon highs on Friday will once again reach the mid 90s. The weekend looks hot and humid with morning lows in the mid 70s and afternoon highs in the mid 90s. A few clouds roll in by late Sunday evening and chances for rain return to the forecast early next week. A few showers and thunderstorms possible Monday as a weak cold front tries to move in to East Texas. That front will wash out quickly over the area, so don't expect much of a cool down at all.

