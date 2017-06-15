Sports WebXtra: Houston targeting ETX athletes

Despite the change in head coaches from Tom Herman to Major Applewhite, the Houston Cougars are still a program that plans on heavily recruiting East Texas.
Applewhite spent the passed two years at Houston as the offensive coordinator, so there wasn't much worry when it came to the Cougars offering the regions top athletes. But there has been a noticeable spike in the passed weeks. Apple white has even landed a few big verbal commits, including Lufkin receiver Malik Jackson.
Houston currently has offered the following East Texans:
Chance Amie, Tyler Lee, QB, 6-3, 190
Kris Dike, Van, OL, 6-6, 283
Dekalen Goodson, John Tyler, DE/OLB, 6-2, 209
Michael Sanchez, Gladewater, TE/OL, 6-5, 327
Tyree Wilson, West Rusk, LB, 6-5, 225
Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.
105 West Ferguson Street
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 597-5588
publicfile@kltv.com
(903) 597-5588EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.