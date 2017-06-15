Sports WebXtra: Houston targeting ETX athletes

Despite the change in head coaches from Tom Herman to Major Applewhite, the Houston Cougars are still a program that plans on heavily recruiting East Texas.

Applewhite spent the passed two years at Houston as the offensive coordinator, so there wasn't much worry when it came to the Cougars offering the regions top athletes. But there has been a noticeable spike in the passed weeks. Apple white has even landed a few big verbal commits, including Lufkin receiver Malik Jackson.

Houston currently has offered the following East Texans:

Chance Amie, Tyler Lee, QB, 6-3, 190

Kris Dike, Van, OL, 6-6, 283

Dekalen Goodson, John Tyler, DE/OLB, 6-2, 209

Michael Sanchez, Gladewater, TE/OL, 6-5, 327

Tyree Wilson, West Rusk, LB, 6-5, 225

