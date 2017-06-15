Sports WebXtra: Kellen Moore succeeding in backup role for Cowb - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Kellen Moore succeeding in backup role for Cowboys

With Day 2 of mandatory mini camp in the book, it's not all Dak Prescott talk at the quarterback position for the Dallas Cowboys. 

Multiple reports have come back with positive notes on backup QB Kellen Moore. According to analyst Moore, seems to be improving day by day and earning his keep. Many questioned Moore as just the cheaper option, when the Cowboys could have signed veteran Josh McCown. However, with some accurate throws and his ability to not let the backup label drag him down, Moore is proving owner Jerry Jones didn't just base his decision on dollar signs. 

In a recent article by ESPN reporter Todd Archer, Moore has earned high praise from the Dallas staff as well. 

"He's really one of those guys that can function without a lot of reps because he's a great feel player," Scott Lineman, offensive coordinator said. "That's a key thing in this league. With backups, they get reps this time of year but it gets less and less. He works so hard mentally and he has such a good feel for the game physically that he doesn't really need to have a huge amount of reps to get comfortable playing the position or execute the plays we have in. He can visually see them."

