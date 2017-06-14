Sports WebXtra: H.S. football games allowed to be televised in week 1

For the first time ever, the UIL will allow high school football regular season games to be televised in 2017. But we aren't talking every Friday night and every game. In fact, this will only happen during week one, and a maximum of two games will be aired live.



The games will be broadcast on Fox Sports' channels across the state, but the network will be allowed to do numerous live look-ins at other games across the state during the evening.



UIL deputy director Jamey Harrison says the best case scenario will be for a 3A or 4A game to be aired live first and then a 6A game to follow. Fox Sports, the Texas High School Coaches Association, the Texas Athletic Directors Association, and the UIL will all have a say in which teams are broadcast on week 1.



So stay tuned East Texas, we could have a game picked to be aired lived during week 1.



