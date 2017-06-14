Sports WebXtra: U.S. Open preview

It is time for the second Major Championship of the year on the PGA tour. The 117th edition of the U.S. Open gets under way Thursday morning. For the first time ever, the tournament is taking place in the state of Wisconsin at Erin Hills.

Ranked number one in the world, Dustin Johnson is the defending U.S. Open champion, and in fact, the past three winners are paired together in the first two rounds.

Johnson, Dallas native Jordan Spieth, and Martin Kaymer will tee off Thursday morning at 8:35 a.m.



