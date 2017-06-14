Sports WebXtra: U.S. Open preview

East Texans Mason House and Brigham Hill came off the board on day two of the Major League Baseball draft. Wednesday afternoon, several more players either from the area or that have ties to the region heard their names called during rounds 11 through 40.More >>
For the first time ever, the UIL will allow high school football regular season games to be televised in 2017. But we aren't talking every Friday night and every game. In fact, this will only happen during week one, and a maximum of two games will be aired live.More >>
It is time for the second Major Championship of the year on the PGA tour. The 117th edition of the U.S. Open gets under way Thursday morning. For the first time ever, the tournament is taking place in the state of Wisconsin at Erin Hills.More >>
As long as we are talking about East Texans moving onto to play at the next level, why not mention some high school football recruiting news. Lufkin's Malik Jackson from the class of 2018 has verbally committed to Houston. Jackson made the announcement through his personal twitter account Tuesday evening.More >>
