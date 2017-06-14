Sports WebXtra: U.S. Open preview - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: U.S. Open preview

The 117th U.S. Open starts on Thursday. The 117th U.S. Open starts on Thursday.
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

It is time for the second Major Championship of the year on the PGA tour. The 117th edition of the U.S. Open gets under way Thursday morning. For the first time ever, the tournament is taking place in the state of Wisconsin at Erin Hills.

Ranked number one in the world, Dustin Johnson is the defending U.S. Open champion, and in fact, the past three winners are paired together in the first two rounds.

Johnson, Dallas native Jordan Spieth, and Martin Kaymer will tee off Thursday morning at 8:35 a.m.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • Sports WebXtra: East Texans selected on final day of MLB Draft

    Sports WebXtra: East Texans selected on final day of MLB Draft

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-06-15 03:06:28 GMT
    Numerous East Texans were selected on the final day of the MLB Draft.Numerous East Texans were selected on the final day of the MLB Draft.

    East Texans Mason House and Brigham Hill came off the board on day two of the Major League Baseball draft. Wednesday afternoon, several more players either from the area or that have ties to the region heard their names called during rounds 11 through 40.

    More >>

    East Texans Mason House and Brigham Hill came off the board on day two of the Major League Baseball draft. Wednesday afternoon, several more players either from the area or that have ties to the region heard their names called during rounds 11 through 40.

    More >>

  • Sports WebXtra: H.S. football games allowed to be televised in week 1

    Sports WebXtra: H.S. football games allowed to be televised in week 1

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-06-15 03:49:42 GMT
    UIL to allow two H.S. games to be aired live during week 1.UIL to allow two H.S. games to be aired live during week 1.

    For the first time ever, the UIL will allow high school football regular season games to be televised in 2017. But we aren't talking every Friday night and every game. In fact, this will only happen during week one, and a maximum of two games will be aired live.

    More >>

    For the first time ever, the UIL will allow high school football regular season games to be televised in 2017. But we aren't talking every Friday night and every game. In fact, this will only happen during week one, and a maximum of two games will be aired live.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly