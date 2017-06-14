Sports WebXtra: East Texans selected on final day of MLB Draft - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: East Texans selected on final day of MLB Draft

Numerous East Texans were selected on the final day of the MLB Draft.
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

East Texans Mason House and Brigham Hill came off the board on day two of the Major League Baseball draft. Wednesday afternoon, several
more players either from the area or that have ties to the region heard their names called during rounds 11 through 40.

Now keep in mind, prospects that have still eligibility remaining in college can choose to stay at their university and improve their draft stock.

SFA standout Will Vest was the highest pick on the third and final day as he was drafted in the 12th round by the Tigers. Longview native Reid Russell and Lufkin product Trey Cumbie were picked by the Astros. Cumbie has the option to stay in college at Houston.

Kilgore native Cooper Coldiron got picked in the 39th round, but he too can stay in college.

