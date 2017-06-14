Travis Air Force lifts lockdown after no shooter found, false al - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Travis Air Force lifts lockdown after no shooter found, false alarm

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) - Travis Air Force Base northeast of San Francisco is no longer on lockdown.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, the base was put under lockdown due to what the base called a security incident.


    
The base issued a security alert shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday asking people to shelter in place and to lock doors and windows.

KCRA in Sacramento and Dianne Gallagher with CNN say that a public affairs specialist has said that this is an active shooter situation, and the suspect is unknown. No injuries have been reported, CNN says. 


    
Marie Lowe, a civilian who answered the phone at the base's public affairs office, says details are sketchy and officials are investigating because they don't know exactly what is going on.


    
Base officials asked on Facebook for the public to stay away to ensure emergency responders can do their work.
    
The lockdown comes on the same day that the base had been conducting security lockdown exercises, but officials say the incident is real and not part of the drill.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

