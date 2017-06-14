Travis Air Force Base lifts lockdown after no shooter found, false alarm

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) - Travis Air Force Base northeast of San Francisco is no longer on lockdown.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, the base was put under lockdown due to what the base called a security incident.





The base issued a security alert shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday asking people to shelter in place and to lock doors and windows.

Per Public Affirs specialist Marie Lowe, ID of suspect is unknown. Situation is ongoing. There have been no reported injuries.#TravisAFB — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) June 14, 2017

KCRA in Sacramento and Dianne Gallagher with CNN said that a public affairs specialist called it an active shooter situation, and the suspect was unknown.

Loudspeaker outside Travis Air Force Base: Real World...LockDown. pic.twitter.com/WALDZNTFPs — stevelarge (@largesteven) June 14, 2017





Marie Lowe, a civilian who answered the phone at the base's public affairs office, said details were sketchy and officials were investigating because they didn't know exactly what is going on.

I'm at Travis Air Force Base right now. Here's some of the clips I have. My snapchat has updates : ZachPrusak pic.twitter.com/t3pbLKJPr5 — Zach Prusak (@ZachPrusak) June 14, 2017





At the time the news broke, base officials asked on Facebook for the public to stay away to ensure emergency responders could do their work.



The lockdown came on the same day that the base had been conducting security lockdown exercises, but officials said the incident was not part of the drill.

