Owner ponders what's next after fire destroys Tyler Welders Supply

Business owners say they are still working to assess the extent of the damage at Tyler Welders Supply.

Wednesday, employees at the business returned to work as firefighters monitored small flames that still burned from the exploded cylinders.

We spoke with Janson Ruyle, the co-owner of cylinder solutions, a company under Tyler Welders Supply, and he told us about the work that needs to be done in the coming days.

A closer look at the damage was still on hold Wednesday, as long as the cylinders are still burning.



"They're still smoldering a little bit and we have people out now that are testing the parts per million to make sure that it is safe to actually put out the fire," says Rule. "Acetylene cylinders are never considered empty. It is a flame so you are concerned, but our concerns are much lower as they were."



From insurance agents to firefighters, all were on site as Ruyle reflected on the damage.



"We were very thankful that the things we had in place, the way that we designed the facility is there, and we designed it in a way that everything was separated," says Ruyle.



The next step is for the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office to come in and figure out how the explosion happened, so the recovery process can begin.

"There are things that when we rebuild we are going to do differently, just like anybody would," says Ruyle.



He says they’ll have further safety in mind and will remain thankful everyone is okay as they begin to learn about what really happened.



"One guy we had, he had a brand new truck, it was six months old and we asked him why he didn't take it and he said well, ‘I can buy a new truck, but I want to go home to my family,’ " says Ruyle.



OSHA tells us they do not currently have an investigation into the incident and that no complaints were filed. They say that companies are not required to notify them if there are not any injuries if an incident happens.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.