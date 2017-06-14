Tyler City Council authorizes sidewalk survey

The company will look for places with signs of pedestrian use, like where grass wares thin. (Source: KLTV)

During their meeting on Wednesday, Tyler City Council unanimously passed an item that authorized a large sidewalk survey.

The project enlists Data Transfer Solutions at the price of $100,000 to survey sidewalks around Tyler, and other other cities in the area that are part of the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).

Funded through a federal grant, the company will identify damaged sidewalks and offer insight into where new sidewalks should be added.

"I live in a neighborhood that does not have sidewalks. Every morning I have to look out for people that are walking or running," was one public comment at Wednesday's meeting.

In addition to surveying local walks, the ultimate goal is to find out the best way to provide pedestrian and bicycle access between communities in the MPO.

"The long range goal is to figure out how to make these connections regionally," MPO Manager Michael Howell said.

Another public comment at Wednesday's meeting suggested the city consider using closed down rail right of ways.

"All rails lead to the city, and I can't think of a better connectivity option," was the comment.

Once the survey is complete, it will be up to the individual cities to decide if they want to continue with the suggested improvements.

