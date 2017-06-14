Man jailed after confessing to 4 Marshall burglaries

A man from Marshall is facing numerous charges for his alleged role in four burglaries that took place over the weekend.

According to the Marshall Police Department, on Tuesday, June 13, officers were patrolling in the vicinity of the downtown area when they spotted a man peering through business windows.

When officers attempted to check on the suspect, the man fled. He was captured after a brief chase and police discovered that the man had a warrant for theft.

The suspect, identified as Lavonta Moore,18, was booked into the Harrison County Jail.

While interviewing with detectives, Moore confessed to burglarizing personal finance on Friday, according to police.

Moore also confessed to burglarizing Blissmoor Valley Ranch, The General Store and Barbie’s Formal Wear on Saturday.

Moore is charged with three counts of burglary of a building, one count of criminal mischief, evading arrest, assault on a public servant and a theft charge from a separate case.

His bond has been set to more than $10,000.

