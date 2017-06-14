Union Grove High School site of active-shooter training Wednesday

If you were in Upshur County around Union Grove High School Wednesday morning, you may have seen a heavy law enforcement presence.

It was just a drill. The Upshur County Sheriff’s Department was conducting active-shooter training. Area law enforcement included Gladewater Police and several constables who were preparing for a worst-case scenario. A number of Union Grove staff also took part in the drill.

Any area law enforcement who could respond to the school in a timely manner was involved in the emergency training.

