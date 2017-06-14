Emergency drill training at local school

The Tool Volunteer Fire Department combated a large structure fire Monday afternoon.More >>
The Longview warning sirens were tested again today after being repaired on Friday.More >>
Caution tape on mail boxes serves as a bright remnant of the explosions that shook Tyler's Montgomery Gardens neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A man from Marshall is facing numerous charges for his alleged role in four burglaries that took place over the weekend.More >>
