Longview test shows sirens working, but timing an issue

Sirens which did not recieve the signal to engage during recent test. Map provided by City of Longview.

Sirens which didn't rotate during recent tornado warning. Map provided by City of Longview.

Longview sirens were all functioning during the latest test. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

The Longview warning sirens were tested again today after being repaired on Friday. In a test last Wednesday, it was found 12 sirens didn’t receive signals to activate.

We were with Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman as he was monitoring one of the twenty sirens.

The last full test showed 12 sirens were not working correctly. A specialist came on Friday to repair the system, and a silent test was performed, which showed all sirens functional.

Chief Steelman was one of twenty fire and police monitoring each siren.

“If there’s any new issues, well, hopefully we’ll discover what those are on this test, and that will give us something else to address, but if everything goes fine then we’ll be in good shape,” Steelman said.

Moments later, the siren at Montclair and Judson started right up and rotated without a hitch..until three minutes in. It continued sounding but stopped rotating.

“I had one other guy that said his did the same thing,” Steelman revealed.

He was in contact with some of the people monitoring.

“It could definitely cut down on the effective range,” Steelman said.

The chief points out that many sirens overlap, but even the back of the siren was loud. He says at:

“One-hundred feet it’s supposed to be audible to 130 decibels. I’m probably closer to 300 feet away from it, and when it pointed completely away from me I was still getting a decibel reading of around 90,” Steelman explained.

Several sirens stopped rotating at the three minute mark, like the one at Cotton and H.G. Moseley.

“There may be some kind of a setting issue. We’ll have to do some follow up,” Steelman stated.

The sirens sounded for the full five minutes though, and five minutes after that, the sirens sounded again with a steady tone. They were rotating but the sirens shut down at three minutes.

“The goal was to go for five, but again, a setting issue, I believe, had it cut off at three,” the Chief said.

About half of the crew stationed at the sirens reported back to the chief right after the test and confirmed the same problem.

After collecting the data, the city released that all 20 sirens sounded and rotated properly, but a setting in the equipment needs to be changed so the sirens sound and rotate for the full five minutes. There will be another test next Wednesday at noon, weather permitting.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.