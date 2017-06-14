Residents return home after explosion evacuation, one home destroyed

Caution tape on mail boxes serves as a bright remnant of the explosions that shook Tyler's Montgomery Gardens neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.



"The house was shaking and the doors...it was like it was a tornado," Norma Ardis said.



The 75-year-old was home alone and left immediately when she saw what caused the motion in her house.



"A big blaze of fire across that way, like it was fixing to burn the trees," Ardis said.



Tyler Welders Supply is just on the other side of the Montgomery Gardens neighborhood. A fire at the business caused several explosions Tuesday, and residents were asked to evacuate.



The evacuation order was lifted Wednesday morning, but Ardis said she came home late Tuesday night.



"I had to have my medication," Ardis said.



Gustavo Casas said he returned home to devastation.



"You see this is not good, nothing," Casas said.



His main home wasn't damaged, but the two bedroom trailer home in his back yard was a total loss.



"My son lives out here, and you see I don't have nothing," Casas said.



Among the trailer debris, a tank from the welding business. It wasn't just residents who were left with debris on their property. Drone video released by the Smith County Sheriff's Office shows pieces of debris landing on a neighboring business and on a Tyler Welding supply building.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

