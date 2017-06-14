Video: Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice Official shows off his skills in knife throwing

“Generally when I tell someone I am a professional knife thrower it’s met with a surprised reaction and then a lot of questions,” says Sergeant Chris Miller, with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Offender Transportation Division.

Miller started throwing knives in June 2012 after watching an episode of “Top Shot.” He became interested in the sport while watching a host teach the contestants how to throw.

Miller says he thought it might be fun to learn how to throw so he bought some knives and began practicing.

In October 2012, Sgt. Miller participated in his first competition at the International Knife Throwers Hall of Fame World Championships where he won his first of three World Championships. He also has three United States National titles along with numerous awards and titles from around the world. He is a member of the International Knife Throwers Hall of Fame and on its Board of Directors.

“I throw all year but when I’m preparing for a major competition I’ll start practicing about three months ahead of time for about thirty minutes a day,” said Sgt. Miller. “Then about a month before the competition I’ll increase my practice time to about an hour a day and then to about two or three hours a day as it gets closer,” says Miller.

Sgt. Miller says practice is all about paying attention to form and building up an endurance to throwing about 500 knives daily.

"Most of my co-workers know what I do for fun and think it’s a unique skill to have,” said Sgt. Miller

