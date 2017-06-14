Sentencing hearing today for man convicted of killing 2-year-old

A sentencing hearing Wednesday will determine how long a Hunt County man will be in prison after being convicted of killing a two-year-old child.

Joe Everett Autry III was found guilty of murder for the death of two-year-old Jordan Lumsden.

On July 31, 2015, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an unresponsive child on Wright Way Circle in Quinlan.

The child lived at the residence with his mother and her boyfriend at the boyfriend’s parents’ home. American Medical Response was dispatched to the scene and found that CPR was being administered to the child on the scene. The child was transported to Hunt Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on the child.

The final autopsy report showed that the cause of death was a homicide.

Autry was later charged with capital murder.

Related: Bond set at $1 million for mother's boyfriend accused in toddler's death

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.