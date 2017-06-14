Man arrested for impersonating officer, attempted sexual assault during fake traffic stop

An ETX man is arrested after a woman claimed he had pulled her vehicle over, claiming to be an officer, and then sexually assaulted her.

Emmitt Harrell Christian, 22, was arrested and charged with impersonating an officer and attempted sexual assault.

On June 11, Jacksonville police say they responded to a 911 call of a possible attempted kidnapping. Officers spoke with a Hispanic female who stated she had been pulled over in her vehicle by a white male who was claiming to have arrest power and showed her handcuffs. The woman told Police she believed he was a peace officer based on his physical appearance and possession of handcuffs.

The victim alleged that the suspect took her to a local park where he placed one of the handcuffs on her wrist before groping her, kissing her, and telling her she had to have sex with him.

An unidentified vehicle drove into the park area and startled Christian. He reportedly released the victim from the restraint of the handcuffs and fled the scene. The victim gave a description of the suspect's vehicle, a Dodge Ram, single cab, long wheel base lifted truck.

Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies later located a vehicle matching the description at Love's Lookout. They approached Christian who matched the description the woman had given to police.

The victim identified Christian out of a lineup.

He was arrested and booked into the Cherokee County Jail on Tuesday. Christian's bonds total $20,000.

Jacksonville police are asking for anyone who may have been a victim of a similar instance by Christian, or anyone else, to contact the police department and report the incident.

