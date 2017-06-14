Assailant has died from injuries, ETX Congressman left moments b - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Assailant has died from injuries, ETX Congressman left moments before shooting began

By Leslie Reyna, Productora de Contenido Digital
Photo of Kevin Brady at Congressional Game for Charity (Source: Kevin Brady's Facebook page) Photo of Kevin Brady at Congressional Game for Charity (Source: Kevin Brady's Facebook page)
Several U.S. Congressmen have shared their condolences after a Lousiana Congressman and two police officers were shot Wednesday during a Congressional Baseball game for charity. 

Senator Bernie Sanders has said that the assailant had reportedly volunteered in his campaign, according to ABC reports. President Donald Trump during a press conference that the assailant, identified as James T. Hodgkinson, died from his injuries.

Two Capitol police officers and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Lousiana are in stable condition, according to the president. 

A statement was released regarding Steve Scalise condition:

Kevin Brady, East Texas congressman for Texas 8th District, attended the practice this morning but left practice moments before the shooting began. He released a statement praising the quick action of officers at the scene. 

“The quick action of Majority Whip Steve Scalise’s protection detail saved many lives this morning. I am so grateful for the heroic action of the Capitol Hill Police Force protection detail and pray for the full recovery of my roommate Congressman Steve Scalise and others wounded this morning."

Texas Congressman Roger Williams was also at the baseball game. He said one of his legislative correspondents was shot. 

Texas Congressman Joe Barton was at the game and said the shooting lasted 5-10 minutes. Barton was at the game with his son when the shooting happened. 

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks who was at the scene said several people were hit. He also praised the quick action of the two law enforcement officers. 

President Trump expressed his thoughts on the shooting. 

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords issued a statement on the shooting of Congressman Steve Scalise during GOP baseball game. 

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also released a statement on the shooting, saying hatred and violence have no place in society.

"My prayers are with the victims and their loved ones who were injured in today's attack at a congressional baseball practice. This hatred and violence has no place in America - it flies in the face of the very democracy our nation is rooted in. I am thankful that the shooter was apprehended by law enforcement quickly, and his deadly intentions were not fully realized," Patrick said.

