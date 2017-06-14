Authorities to hold press conference, latest on VA shooting

Authorities are expected to hold a press conference today at 4 p.m. to give an update on the latest information in regards to the shooting that took place this morning in Virginia at a GOP baseball practice.

Video has been released from a Wednesday morning shooting during a GOP baseball practice that injured multiple people and left the suspected shooter dead.

A video allegedly recorded during the shooting has appeared online. WARNING: Content may be disturbing to viewers.

Several U.S. Congressmen have shared their condolences after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and two police officers were shot during the Congressional Baseball game for charity.

The Lousiana Congressman was among those that were injured. Scalise is now reported to be in critical condition after surgery.

Senator Bernie Sanders has said that the assailant had reportedly volunteered in his campaign, according to ABC reports. President Donald Trump said during a press conference that the assailant, identified as James T. Hodgkinson, died from his injuries.

Sen. Sanders says suspected shooter reportedly volunteered on his campaign: "I am sickened by this despicable act...I condemn this action." pic.twitter.com/KDvnKRca8m — ABC News (@ABC) June 14, 2017

LATEST: Suspect in shooting at GOP baseball practice in Virginia identified as James T. Hodgkinson of Illinois. https://t.co/WfLYQQkge9 pic.twitter.com/sjueltvavk — ABC News (@ABC) June 14, 2017

Earlier this morning, two Capitol police officers and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Lousiana were reported to be in stable condition, according to the president.

BREAKING: Trump says assailant in Scalise shooting has died, congressman in stable condition. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 14, 2017

A statement was also released regarding Steve Scalise condition:

Update on the Condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise https://t.co/Lfna1fgHLL pic.twitter.com/BVGXbOKRMY — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 14, 2017

Kevin Brady, East Texas congressman for Texas 8th District, attended the practice this morning but left practice moments before the shooting began. He released a statement praising the quick action of officers at the scene.

“The quick action of Majority Whip Steve Scalise’s protection detail saved many lives this morning. I am so grateful for the heroic action of the Capitol Hill Police Force protection detail and pray for the full recovery of my roommate Congressman Steve Scalise and others wounded this morning."

Texas Congressman Roger Williams was also at the baseball game. He said one of his legislative correspondents was shot.

I now can confirm that Zack Barth, who is a legislative correspondent in my office, was shot this morning at baseball practice — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) June 14, 2017

Texas Congressman Joe Barton was at the game and said the shooting lasted 5-10 minutes. Barton was at the game with his son when the shooting happened.

BREAKING: Texas Rep. Joe Barton says the shooting lasted 5-10 minutes, dozens, if not hundreds of shots fired; `it was scary' — The Associated Press (@AP) June 14, 2017

.@RepJoeBarton and his sons board the subway in the Capitol after a shooting at the Republican's baseball practice in Va. #baseballshooting pic.twitter.com/4lrc80frcj — Tom Williams (@pennstatetom) June 14, 2017

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks who was at the scene said several people were hit. He also praised the quick action of the two law enforcement officers.

Praying for those injured at this morning's practice. I'm especially thankful to the US Capitol Police who risked their lived to protect us. — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) June 14, 2017

President Trump expressed his thoughts on the shooting.

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords issued a statement on the shooting of Congressman Steve Scalise during GOP baseball game.

My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 14, 2017

Senator Bernie Sanders asked the public to "stop the violence" and wished a full recovery to Scalise.

Our prayers go out for a full recovery of Rep. Scalise, the congressional aides and police who were injured. We’ve got to stop the violence. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 14, 2017

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also released a statement on the shooting, saying hatred and violence have no place in society.

"My prayers are with the victims and their loved ones who were injured in today's attack at a congressional baseball practice. This hatred and violence has no place in America - it flies in the face of the very democracy our nation is rooted in. I am thankful that the shooter was apprehended by law enforcement quickly, and his deadly intentions were not fully realized," Patrick said.

Congressman Louie Gohmert expressed his "heartfelt prayers" to those shot Wednesday.

Heartfelt prayers for @SteveScalise & others shot at the baseball practice today. Thank you to @CapitolPolice who shot gunman. Heartsick. — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) June 14, 2017

Governor Greg Abbott shared his thoughts and prayers for those affected.

Our thoughts & prayers are with all those affected by the tragic shooting in Alexandria, VA. — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) June 14, 2017

