President Trump speaking on shooting 'Assailant has died'

President Donald Trump is speaking this morning on the shooting in Virginia that appeared to target several GOP members at a baseball practice in Alexandria.

President Trump has confirmed that the assailant is dead.

Multiple news media outlets are identifying the gunman who opened fire on Republican Congressional lawmakers and staff as they practiced baseball as James Hodgkinson, 66.

He is in custody, according to Alexandria police. Officials believe James T. Hodgkinson was targeting members of Congress. ABC News reports that law enforcement is examining his supposed anti-Trump posts online.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the shooting victims. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters that Scalise was out of surgery. Scalise's office released a statement that he had been shot in the hip but in stable condition at MedStar Washington Hospital.

Five people were taken to the hospital.

