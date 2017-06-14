President Trump confirms assailant has died, Rep. Scalise in critical condition

President Donald Trump spoke this morning at a press conference on the shooting in Virginia that appeared to target several GOP members at a baseball practice in Alexandria.

President Trump confirmed that the assailant is dead.

The gunman is identified as James Hodgkinson, 66 of Belleville, Illinois. Hodgkinson opened fire on Republican Congressional lawmakers and staff as they practiced baseball in a Virginia park.

Officials believe James T. Hodgkinson was targeting members of Congress. ABC News reports that law enforcement is examining his supposed anti-Trump posts online. The FBI says it's investigating the social media presence and motives of the Illinois man suspected in a shooting that injured Rep. Steve Scalise and several others.Authorities are searching his home in Illinois.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the shooting victims. He is listed in stable but critical condition. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters that Scalise was out of surgery. Scalise's office released a statement that he had been shot in the hip but in stable condition at MedStar Washington Hospital.

Five people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

