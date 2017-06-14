Man wanted on 6 warrants of forgery arrested, charged with possession

An Arp man wanted on 6 warrants of Forgery of a Financial Institution, and one warrant for Theft of Property was arrested by Arp Police, Tuesday.

Tom Rece McPherson, 47, was stopped by Arp Police Tuesday and found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Upon inspection of the vehicle, police also discovered items in the vehicle used to commit forgery.

McPherson was wanted in Anderson County, Corsicana, Harrison County, Angelina County, and Livingston, for Forgery of a Financial Institution. According to Arp Assistant Chief of Police Johnny Vargas, McPherson was printing checks and committing fraud. McPherson was also wanted in Gregg County on a theft of property charge.

McPherson is now in the Smith County Jail. His bonds total $245,000. Bond has not been yet for the Possession charge.

