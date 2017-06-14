Smith County Fire Marshal: Evacuation order to be lifted for explosion evacuees

An Arp man wanted on 6 warrants of Forgery, and one warrant for theft of property was arrested by Arp Police, Tuesday.More >>
An Arp man wanted on 6 warrants of Forgery, and one warrant for theft of property was arrested by Arp Police, Tuesday.More >>
Smith County Fire Marshal's office said Wednesday that residents who were forced to evacuate due to a large fire Tuesday will now be allowed to return home.More >>
Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in the city of Hawkins.More >>
"If a valve is opened up and gas can escape at 350 PSI, it would start a fire," the owner of Tyler Welders Supply said.More >>
As long as we are talking about East Texans moving onto to play at the next level, why not mention some high school football recruiting news. Lufkin's Malik Jackson from the class of 2018 has verbally committed to Houston. Jackson made the announcement through his personal twitter account Tuesday evening.More >>