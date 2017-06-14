Smith County Fire Marshal: Evacuation order to be lifted for explosion evacuees

Smith County Fire Marshal's office said Wednesday that residents who were forced to evacuate due to a large fire Tuesday will now be allowed to return home.

The fire at Tyler Welders Supply on Highway 271 in the Tyler area caused several explosions and residents were asked to temporarily evacuate the area.

SCSO Sgt. Darrell Coslin said that the repeated explosions caused shrapnel to be shot into the air as acetylene tanks went off. No one was injured during the incident.

