Wednesday's Weather: A few isolated showers possible this afternoon. Otherwise, hot & humid with highs in the lower 90s

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas!  Another warm, muggy start with a little bit of a breeze this morning.  Mostly cloudy this morning and becoming partly cloudy this afternoon.  A slight chance for a few isolated showers is once again in the forecast for midday and into the afternoon.  Any rain will diminish this evening.  High temperatures today will once again reach the lower 90s with a light breeze out of the south-southwest.  Lots more sunshine on the way for the end of the week.  Mid 70s to start he day Thursday with highs reaching the mid 90s in some spots by Thursday afternoon.  Much the same on Friday; hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s.  Father's Day weekend looks mostly sunny and breezy at times.  Saturday and Sunday both look to be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s both afternoons.  Slight chances for rain are back in the forecast with a very weak cold front early next week.  Any rain could cool us down, but not by much.  High temperatures are still expected to be in the upper 80s and lower 90s right into next week.

  • Crews battle early morning blaze in Hawkins

    Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in the city of Hawkins.

  • Tyler Welders Supply offers insight into explosion

    "If a valve is opened up and gas can escape at 350 PSI, it would start a fire," the owner of Tyler Welders Supply said.

  • Lufkin's Malik Jackson commits to Houston

    As long as we are talking about East Texans moving onto to play at the next level, why not mention some high school football recruiting news. Lufkin's Malik Jackson from the class of 2018 has verbally committed to Houston. Jackson made the announcement through his personal twitter account Tuesday evening.

