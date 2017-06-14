Crews battle early morning blaze in Hawkins - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Crews battle early morning blaze in Hawkins

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
HAWKINS, TX (KLTV) -

Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in the city of Hawkins.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office said initial reports of the fire began at 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said the building on fire is located just north of Highway 80. 

No injuries have been reported. 

Officials are still gathering information on the fire. We will have the latest details as they become available.

