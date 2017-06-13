Lufkin's Malik Jackson commits to Houston - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Lufkin's Malik Jackson commits to Houston

As long as we are talking about East Texans moving onto to play at the next level, why not mention some high school football recruiting news.

Lufkin's Malik Jackson from the class of 2018 has verbally committed to Houston. Jackson made the announcement through his personal twitter account Tuesday evening.

The star wide receiver hauled in over 50 catches for over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns last year for the Panthers.

