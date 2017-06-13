Lufkin's Malik Jackson commits to Houston

Tuesday at noon, Whitehouse Wildcat Mason House became a professional baseball player. "I can't even put it into words. This is a day I'll never forget," said Mason House, San Diego Padres third-round draft pick. As the 78th overall pick and the first position player ever drafted out of this East Texas city, House is the second highest draft pick from Whitehouse; only behind Josh Wilson who was selected 70th overall by the Saint Louis Cardinals back in 200...More >>
Another East Texas student athlete has been drafted, this time by a major league baseball team.More >>
As long as we are talking about East Texans moving onto to play at the next level, why not mention some high school football recruiting news. Lufkin's Malik Jackson from the class of 2018 has verbally committed to Houston. Jackson made the announcement through his personal twitter account Tuesday evening.More >>
