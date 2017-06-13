Tyler Welders Supply offers insight into explosion

"If a valve is opened up and gas can escape at 350 PSI, it would start a fire," the owner of Tyler Welders Supply said.More >>
As long as we are talking about East Texans moving onto to play at the next level, why not mention some high school football recruiting news. Lufkin's Malik Jackson from the class of 2018 has verbally committed to Houston. Jackson made the announcement through his personal twitter account Tuesday evening.
An East Texas city wants to remove some of their outdoor warning sirens, saying they don't know how to use them and they are too expensive.
Smith County has released aerial video of a large fire and explosion that destroyed an East Texas business and prompted evacuations Tuesday afternoon. The drone video shows explosions and large plumes of smoke at Tyler Welders Supply on Highway 271 in the Tyler area. A Smith County Sheriff's Office official on scene said the fire would be allowed to burn out. SCSO Sgt. Darrell Coslin said that the repeated explosions caused shrapnel to be shot into the air as acetylene tanks w...
According to Tyler Fire officials, they are responding to a report of an explosion on Hwy 271.
