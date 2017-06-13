Tyler Welders Supply offers insight into explosion

Ronny Ruyle points to what the lead safety valves look like before burning off. (Source: KLTV)

Today's scene from above. Damage was concentrated in one area. (Source: Smith County)

The lead safety features allow the rest of the tanks to burn off safely. (Source: KLTV)

Flames are finishing after compressed tanks acetylene caught fire today at a Smith County business.

Flames started at Tyler Welders Supply around 2 pm, and led to explosions that sent metal cylinders and debris hundreds of feet into the air.

The owner of the company, Melvin Ruyle, says no one was hurt in the accident. When he surveyed the damage after the explosions stopped, he saw that the damage was concentrated to several trailers that stored tanks of the gas.

"It didn't do as much damage as I thought it could have," Ruyle said.

From afar, the initial damage estimate was in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Up close, no major structures were compromised. Several vehicles on site were destroyed and there were holes in several roofs from debris crashing down.

Inside a full cylinder, a porous mass is saturated with liquid acetone. The acetylene is pumped into the cylinder and absorbed by the acetone.

Exactly what sparked the explosions is still under investigation. But one of the possible causes is that a valve allowed the gas to escape at a high PSI, which lead to combustion.

"If a valve is opened up and gas can escape at 350 PSI, it would start a fire," Ruyle said.

Melvin's son Ronny Ruyle manages the company's operations as president. He was on site assessing damage after the explosions finished.

"These cylinders have lead safety plugs that melt," he said. "Once the plugs are melted, the gas can burn off safely. That's what the remaining tanks were doing."

"What's finishing burning off here is a little bit of the gas that's left in the cylinders," Ronny Ruyle said.

The debris littering streets around the building is what's left of the inside of the tanks. Fire crews are working in shifts to monitor the controlled burns.

