WATCH: Smith County Sheriff's Office releases aerial video from fire, explosion

Smith County has released aerial video of a large fire and explosion that destroyed an East Texas business and prompted evacuations Tuesday afternoon.

The drone video shows explosions and large plumes of smoke at Tyler Welders Supply on Highway 271 in the Tyler area.

A Smith County Sheriff's Office official on scene said the fire would be allowed to burn out.

SCSO Sgt. Darrell Coslin said that the repeated explosions caused shrapnel to be shot into the air as acetylene tanks went off. No one was injured during the incident.

See more photos, video from the fire.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved