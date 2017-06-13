Elkhart city officials deem extra warning sirens unnecessary

An East Texas city's leaders want to remove some of the city's outdoor warning sirens, saying they don't know how to use them and they are too expensive.

A councilman and the mayor of Elkhart say they have 3 warning sirens, when they should only have one, but some residents don't necessarily agree.

Officials explained to us why they think this decision is necessary.

The city of Elkhart says they have a siren they use by city hall, which runs on a different system than two that aren't used and they want to eliminate.

Councilman Bill Jack Wright explained some of the issues they have with the sirens.

"We don't have the capabilities to run it, or operate it, or man it,” Wright said. “The past city council, which was a total different city council and a total different mayor, had gotten these sirens through a grant."

The grant wasn't free money. The city says it cost them a $12,000 investment. Now, Wright says they need to get that money back by reselling the sirens that were put into place just over a year ago.



"The city of Elkhart has got other priorities as far as water and sewer," Wright said.

One of the things our reporter remarked to Wright is that he felt like a lot of people wouldn't mind having an extra siren in their town to notify them when severe weather comes.

Wright responded by saying, “Well, I think the people that are probably making these either statements, or thoughts, they don't know what's behind the liability.”

"Where are we going to get the information to punch the button, because we don't know, we're not hooked into to any of that stuff that tells that kind of information. We get our information through a telephone call, or a news channel," Wright said.

For the city, liability is the primary concern because they say they are not qualified to use the system.

“When you activate that system, there are going to be people doing things that they’ve never done before, and they don’t know what to do," Wright said. "So we’re not going to be liable for it.”

As for any potential liability that might be created if people weren't warned about a tornado?

"Well that there again, if you're not equipped on the end that's punching the buttons to know when and where and I mean, say the siren needed to be activated on the weekend and there's no employees there and we run off of a budget," Wright said.

According to the grant, Elkhart Mayor Mike Gordon is the only one who can run the new sirens. The siren control panel is locked and located in city hall. Gordon also added that they simply don't have the skills to use their own sirens. He adds that the grant states some specific qualifications that they don’t have.

"Through further investigation, it has to be through a qualified person," Gordon said. "I'm not qualified and more of the investigation that we found out, there’s nobody that’s qualified in the city of Elkhart who’s qualified to run these."

We asked him if there would be an avenue where he could learn to run the system.

"It may be an avenue where you could probably run the system," Gordon said. "But then again, we don't really have the man power, or whatever to run it…and I'm out of town a lot so we really just don't have the people to run it."

The Anderson County Office of Emergency Management says they notify the City of Elkhart when they need to turn their "active" siren on.

A homeowner we spoke with said he did not want the siren on his property, and was not notified about it before it was placed there. Another homeowner we spoke with, who lives next to a siren, told us that she’s glad it's there.

The city of Elkhart says they have a city council meeting at city hall every third Tuesday of the month. They say it starts at 6pm and those who wish to discuss the sirens are welcome.



