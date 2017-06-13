Nacogdoches product Brigham Hill drafted by Nationals in fifth round

Another East Texan heard his named called during day two of the Major League Baseball draft. Former Nacogdoches Dragon Brigham Hill

has been selected by Washington.

The Nationals took the current Texas A&M pitcher with the 163rd overall pick. The fifth round draft choice has helped the Aggies reach the World Series

for the first time since 2011.

So far during his junior campaign, Hill is 8 and 3 overall with a 3.18 ERA in 16 starts. The right-hander has racked up over 100 strikeouts in just over 95 innings of work.



The East Texan was picked in the 20th round last year by Oakland, but opted to return to College Station.

Ryan Vilade is not from the region, but the last name should familiar. His dad James is the former UT-Tyler head baseball coach. A senior at Stillwater high school in Oklahoma, Vilade was drafted at number 48 overall by the Rockies on Monday night.

An Oklahoma State signee, where his dad James is an assistant coach, Ryan told an Oklahoma newspaper that he plans to turn pro.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

