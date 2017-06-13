Nacogdoches product Brigham Hill drafted by Nationals in fifth round

Another East Texas student athlete has been drafted, this time by a major league baseball team.More >>
Another East Texan heard his named called during day two of the Major League Baseball draft. Former Nacogdoches Dragon Brigham Hill has been selected by Washington. The Nationals took the current Texas A&M pitcher with the 163rd overall pick.More >>
On Saturday, Lufkin hosted a Division I 7 on 7 state qualifying tournament. The Panthers and Whitehouse were the two teams to advance to the state tournament the last weekend of June. The state tourney is being held in College Station. Longview and Tyler Lee were also in the 12-team field at Lufkin, but only the top two teams advance.More >>
