Several fire departments extinguished 3 structure fires in Tool area

The Tool Volunteer Fire Department combated a large structure fire Monday afternoon.

According to the Tool VFD, they responded to a fully engulfed structure fire around 5:47 p.m. on Shore Line Drive.

Tool VFD said that the fire quickly spread to two other structures and four local fire departments responded.

Fire departments that responded included Trinidad, Seven Points, Gun Barrel City, and Payne Springs.

KLTV has reached out to Tool VFD for information as to what caused the fire.

